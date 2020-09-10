 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Search "Reedsburg BLM" on YouTube
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Search "Reedsburg BLM" on YouTube

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing concerning the Black Lives Matter rally in Reedsburg on Aug. 23. If you missed it, you might imagine a dangerous scene. That’s inaccurate.

When we arrived, 6 or 8 men were milling around with huge Trump flags. One brandished a weapon, which disappeared quickly. The rally was organized by a Reedsburg teen, who cleared it with police. The Black Lives Matter protesters carried signs and chanted peacefully. The hecklers parked a few feet behind us, in pick-ups and ATVs and oversize campaign flags. One Trump supporter hurled insults: “Go home! Nobody cares!” At one point when the protesters kneeled for seven minutes, to remember the seven shots to Jacob Blake in Kenosha, he yelled, “stay on your knees, slaves!” The protesters moved four times in three hours to avoid the abusive attention, but the hecklers and their vehicles moved with them.

If this description sounds preposterous, please search YouTube for “reedsburg blm.” It accurately shows the two groups, the Confederate flag one carried, and even a Trump supporter tackled by police. Comments indicate that events of the rally didn’t occur as described, despite the video. I invite you to watch and draw your own conclusions.

Cindi Morgan, La Valle

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Black Lives Matter

I attended a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday in Reedsburg. It seems I also attended a Trump Campaign counterprotest too.

Opinion

LETTER: Anarchy

Anarchy is armed civilians walking the streets. Anarchy is when citizens decide what laws they decide to follow. Yes, this happens during unre…

Opinion

LETTER: Funding repair of roads

Many of us are complaining about the condition of our roads. We have a funding shortfall which will only get worse as required fuel mileage is…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News