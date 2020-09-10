LETTER: Search "Reedsburg BLM" on YouTube

I am writing concerning the Black Lives Matter rally in Reedsburg on Aug. 23. If you missed it, you might imagine a dangerous scene. That’s inaccurate.
When we arrived, 6 or 8 men were milling around with huge Trump flags. One brandished a weapon, which disappeared quickly. The rally was organized by a Reedsburg teen, who cleared it with police. The Black Lives Matter protesters carried signs and chanted peacefully. The hecklers parked a few feet behind us, in pick-ups and ATVs and oversize campaign flags. One Trump supporter hurled insults: “Go home! Nobody cares!” At one point when the protesters kneeled for seven minutes, to remember the seven shots to Jacob Blake in Kenosha, he yelled, “stay on your knees, slaves!” The protesters moved four times in three hours to avoid the abusive attention, but the hecklers and their vehicles moved with them.
If this description sounds preposterous, please search YouTube for “reedsburg blm.” It accurately shows the two groups, the Confederate flag one carried, and even a Trump supporter tackled by police. Comments indicate that events of the rally didn’t occur as described, despite the video. I invite you to watch and draw your own conclusions.
Cindi Morgan, La Valle
