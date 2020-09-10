LETTER: Search "Reedsburg BLM" on YouTube

When we arrived, 6 or 8 men were milling around with huge Trump flags. One brandished a weapon, which disappeared quickly. The rally was organized by a Reedsburg teen, who cleared it with police. The Black Lives Matter protesters carried signs and chanted peacefully. The hecklers parked a few feet behind us, in pick-ups and ATVs and oversize campaign flags. One Trump supporter hurled insults: “Go home! Nobody cares!” At one point when the protesters kneeled for seven minutes, to remember the seven shots to Jacob Blake in Kenosha, he yelled, “stay on your knees, slaves!” The protesters moved four times in three hours to avoid the abusive attention, but the hecklers and their vehicles moved with them.