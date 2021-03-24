LETTER: Seek truth and stop yelling

On March 18, I was leaving Walmart when a lady entering yelled loudly at me, “Wear a Mask!” As she hurried past, I turned and told her the governor’s order allows no masks for health reasons. She stopped and said, “Yeah, right.” I told her to please look it up. Walmart also has the same policy.

I’m sure Walmart also has a policy of not harassing customers with medical conditions while shopping. This lady I don’t know, could have politely stopped me and asked why I wasn’t wearing a mask, but she didn't. She was content to be rude, insulting, and condescending, assuming unmasked customers spread viruses and masked customers don’t.

Masks are useless without physical distancing as the manufactured holes in masks are larger than the smaller viruses, like coronavirus. Only N95 masks work.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed this information I verified in a previous letter; along with 85% of all infections in the United States are from people who regularly wear masks. People adjust masks without hand sanitizing first, not washing masks regularly; which spreads viruses.

Instead of listening to sound bites, we all need to seek out the truth and stop yelling at one another.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo