LETTER: Sempf best choice for Dodge County Circuit Court judge

I have gotten to know him and have been impressed with his intelligence and knowledge of legal issues. What has been surprising to me is that despite his intelligence, he is very down to earth and easy to talk to.

I know that while neither candidate in this race has been a judge before, I support Sempf because of what he has to offer me and our community. During his career in public service, Sempf has demonstrated outstanding professional judgment. He knows when to drop the hammer on someone but also when something less is appropriate. He knows how to protect me and my family and that is what is important to me. Please join me in supporting Sempf for Circuit Court judge on April 7. I know he will continue to work hard to keep Dodge County a safe place to live and work.