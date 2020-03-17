LETTER: Sempf best choice for Dodge County Circuit Court seat

I want to share with you why I support Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the position of Circuit Court judge. Neither candidate has been a judge before. One candidate, however, falsely represents that she has little left to learn, while ADA Sempf acknowledges the learning curve.

Sempf makes decisions in the most serious and complicated cases that we have in Dodge County. He is the only candidate that I trust to keep me and my family safe.

I also noticed that 100% of his endorsements come from people that have a stake in the outcome. Sempf’s supporters either work and/or live in Dodge County. These people will be affected the most by the decisions of the next judge and they have chosen to endorse Sempf.

He has spent his career in public service to Dodge County. He has put a repeat child sex predator behind bars for life. In 2018, he was awarded Public Safety Executive of the Year. He is the overwhelming choice of Dodge County law enforcement and local police departments.

That is good enough for me. Vote for Sempf on April 7. Sempf knows how to protect you, your family and your children.

Rebecca Beilke, Mayville