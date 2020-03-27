LETTER: Sempf deserves your vote for judge in Dodge County

Because of the misinformation being spread by his opponent concerning the race for Dodge County Circuit Court judge, I have decided to publish my endorsement of Assistant District Attorney Jim Sempf for that position.

He and his wife, Karen, have been residents of Mayville for four years. He has been a member of the Republican Party of Dodge County for three years. He has handled more than 7,000 criminal cases during his long tenure in law. He is highly respected by Dodge County law enforcement and endorsed by Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt. He and his wife are Christians. All these things are important to me, therefore my endorsement.