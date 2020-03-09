LETTER: Sempf deserves your vote for judge in Dodge County

The Circuit Court Branch IV vacancy creates the need for a replacement worthy of the heritage set forth by Judge Steve Bauer and his predecessors. Fortunately we have a very qualified, capable, competent replacement in James - Jim to you, me and friends - Sempf.

Sempf has worked tirelessly over the past 14 years as assistant district attorney and currently prosecutes one-half of all felony domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse cases referred by law enforcement. He has prosecuted more than 7,000 criminal cases and hundreds if not thousands of others.

I have come to know him as a hard-working, dedicated stalwart of justice. He has the experience, integrity and commitment to fill Judge Bauer’s shoes.

In the words of one my favorite poets, Henry W. Longfellow, “We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us by what we have already done."

Sempf has judged himself by placing his name on the ballot because he firmly believes he is capable of performing as judge.

I ask you to judge him not only on what he has done but what he is capable of doing. Please join me in voting for Sempf for District IV judge in Dodge County.

David Guckenberger, Oconomowoc