LETTER: Sempf has integrity to serve as judge in Dodge County

I have worked in legal offices for 14 years in Dodge County as a legal assistant.

I know both circuit court judicial candidates personally and professionally.

I also know that either candidate when elected will have things to learn when taking the bench as neither has been a judge in the past.

I have followed both campaigns and each has shown their true character.

Attorney Kristine Snow displayed a photo of her leaning on 48 books while stepping on two others. She stated that the ones she was leaning on represented her knowledge and the two she was stepping on represented Dodge County District Attorney James Sempf’s knowledge. She states Sempf needs to “learn the law.” This is disrespectful and insulting to Sempf, all our other prosecutors, public defenders and the public. This is meant to mislead the public and is simply untrue.

I am voting for Sempf as he has campaigned with honesty and integrity.

I do not want a judge on the bench that lacks the proper professionalism and ethics to decide a person’s future. There is too much at stake for our citizens. Vote for Sempf.

Elizabeth Doyle, Beaver Dam