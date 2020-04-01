LETTER: Sempf has right experience to be next Dodge County judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a lifelong resident of Dodge County and I am supporting Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for Circuit Court judge.

Over the years, I have seen many judges come and go in our circuit courts and have even helped with various campaigns. I have been impressed that Sempf has run a positive campaign. He has resisted the temptation to go negative and that shows true integrity.

I have heard both candidates speak and was impressed with the courtroom and jury trial experience he would bring to the bench. He has served Dodge County for the past 14 years as a sensitive-crimes prosecutor and has to make decisions every day that affect public safety. He is dedicated to protecting our community.

Sempf is endorsed by our sheriff and the heads of other Dodge County law enforcement. He is the only candidate that has the right experience that I trust to keep me and my family safe. Please join me in supporting ADA Sempf for Dodge County Circuit Court judge.

Emil Lazich, Mayville