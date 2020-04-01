LETTER: Sempf has right experience to be next Dodge County judge
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Sempf has right experience to be next Dodge County judge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am a lifelong resident of Dodge County and I am supporting Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for Circuit Court judge.

Over the years, I have seen many judges come and go in our circuit courts and have even helped with various campaigns. I have been impressed that Sempf has run a positive campaign. He has resisted the temptation to go negative and that shows true integrity.

I have heard both candidates speak and was impressed with the courtroom and jury trial experience he would bring to the bench. He has served Dodge County for the past 14 years as a sensitive-crimes prosecutor and has to make decisions every day that affect public safety. He is dedicated to protecting our community.

Sempf is endorsed by our sheriff and the heads of other Dodge County law enforcement. He is the only candidate that has the right experience that I trust to keep me and my family safe. Please join me in supporting ADA Sempf for Dodge County Circuit Court judge.

Emil Lazich, Mayville 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTERS

Anonymous person that returned lost wallet a credit

Opinion

LETTER: Pat Nash is at it again

Once again, Pat Nash's readers are forced to listen to her list of concerns that she thinks only can be addressed by the Democratic, Socialist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News