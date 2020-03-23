LETTER: Sempf's experience, temperament make him best for judge

For more than 14 years he has worked as an assistant district attorney in the district attorney’s office. Outside the courtroom I have known him to be fair, patient and respectful to everyone in the community. Inside the courtroom he has impressed me with his listening skills and his ability to ask thoughtful questions. He works very hard for our community and is a legal scholar. There aren’t many people that I’ve met who have the experience and temperament needed to be a successful judge. Sempf has those qualities and is the right choice for Dodge County.