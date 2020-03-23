LETTER: Sempf's expertise makes him clearly best judge choice

I support James Sempf for Dodge County judge because he is the right person for the job. He has been accused of needing to “learn the law” to be effective. I can tell you he is one of the most brilliant lawyers I have met. Will he have to learn new areas of law? Of course. No lawyer is an expert in every area of the law. Call any lawyer and ask them. Whoever is elected will have a significant learning curve. They will need to study the law on every issue that comes before them. What I will tell you is that he is highly educated, especially in criminal law, an area that directly impacts your public safety.