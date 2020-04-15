LETTER: Sen. Fitzgerald: What's your reasoning on forcing election?

Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, please make known what you were attempting insisting on not extending the April 7 election date. Not concerned about the health of citizens of Wisconsin along with asking them to disobey Gov. Tony Evers' order to stay at home. Your hope apparently to discourage many from exercising their right to vote. How sad, shame on you.

Then you stand for a political buddy who stood at a polling place all protected with personal protection equipment gear telling citizens it is safe to be out, that is true evidence it is impossible to cure stupid.

How will you respond making known your reasoning? Are you for control, not freedom? For power, not progress?

The next time you attend Mass if you know how to pray ask yourself if your decisions are what Jesus would have done. If your answer is no, why waste your time attending any church? If you cannot agree with what Jesus would do, how can you profess to be his follower to share in his ways?

Please try for a period of time to do what you know is proper, you will find your thoughts and actions will change and God will forgive you.

Armond Alsteen, Fox Lake