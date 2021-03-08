 Skip to main content
LETTER: Sen. Johnson does not care about us
Wow. Who would have thought that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson couldn't read? Apparently his staff can't either. Really? What schools did they attend?

To demand that all the more than 600 pages of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill be read aloud in the Senate chambers is a tactic to delay additional stimulus checks and additional unemployment money and money for small businesses to many U.S. citizens, who continue to suffer because of the pandemic. Johnson has had weeks to learn what was in the Biden proposal. He doesn't care about us. He is a puppet for former President Donald Trump. Remember this and how he failed you again if he chooses to run for another term.

Marge Jorgensen, Beaver Dam 

