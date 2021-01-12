 Skip to main content
LETTER: Sen. Johnson should resign
LETTER: Sen. Johnson should resign

Sen. Ron Johnson must resign and never again be allowed to run for public office. His culpability in the siege of the U.S. Capitol is equal to that of Donald Trump and the other GOP Congress members who have spewed forth an unending stream of lies since the Nov. 3 election. He must be held accountable for his hysterical rants, filled with disinformation, as well as his ridiculous hearing on voter fraud. Like his co-conspirators, he pandered to the MAGA crowd, telling them the falsehoods they wanted to hear, in a cynical effort to enhance his standing within their tribe and to raise money for his own selfish interests. By sacrificing truth for personal expediency, he is a threat to our democracy and is no longer worthy of the high office he holds. He should resign immediately.

Nancy Dillman, Baraboo

