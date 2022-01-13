LETTER: Sen. Johnson should support his constituents

I was employed by a small Wisconsin manufacturing company for nearly 3 decades, dedicating my career to building sealing technologies from the ground up -- equipment that is used throughout the country. I worked with others who live in Adams and surrounding counties. I’m proud of the work I’ve done, but as I neared the end of my time in Wisconsin’s workforce I began to see some very discouraging behavior from our elected officials.
Wisconsin workers deserve to have a Senator who will fight for them, not one who supports tax incentives to corporations for shipping their jobs overseas. Sen. Ron Johnson voted to pass the 2017 Trump tax law that rewards companies for outsourcing.
I’m calling on Sen. Johnson to start working for Wisconsin manufacturers, especially smaller companies. These are jobs that support Wisconsin families and communities. It’s time for Johnson to stop working for his wealthy friends and donors and start representing his constituents.
Joni Anderson, Adams