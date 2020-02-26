LETTER: Sen. Marklein's "Listening Session" was a joke

I just sat through a “Listening Session” hosted by Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Tony Kurtz. I apparently don’t understand what a “Listening Session” is because I expected some back and forth between the two Republican politicians and the group. I was wrong. All they did was “listen.” People got up and expressed opinions and concerns, and they just sat poker faced, took notes, and said nothing.

A number of people expressed dismay at their absolute and total silence, and at the end Rep. Kurtz explained to the group of about 30 people that there were too many of us in the room, and that an interactive session with such a large group would have taken too long, but if it was a smaller group of perhaps five people then we could have had a conversation.

So we have the specter of a district with perhaps 55,000 people being represented in the state assembly by someone who seriously proposes to only interact with them five at a time. How’s that for democracy inaction?

Thomas Obrien, Reedsburg