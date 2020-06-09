LETTER: Set policy based on fact, not fear in this pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Sauk County Health Department and the World Health Organization, it’s safer for kids outside than inside, as most new infections are from indoor transmissions, 60% among family, 40% in unventilated rooms in close contact.

On June 8, WHO stated their contact tracing and testing showed it’s very rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID-19. That changes everything. Viruses mutate and become less deadly to survive in humans.

When Georgia opened nine weeks ago, experts said millions would die. But death, infection and hospitalization rates declined. Other states that opened have experienced similar declining rates.

Wisconsin numbers are declining after four weeks, except for a Memorial Day spike and new testing. In Sauk County, deaths remain at three with 83 infections among 64,442 people. Spikes aren’t the problem, since the recovery rate is estimated around 99.7%. Early testing and treatments are the remedy.

This data can be used to determine public policy, like summer programs for children, based not on fear of what could happen, or a single worst case, but actual data. Outdoor recreational activities for our children are crucial to their health.

We should follow data, with precautions, not fear.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo