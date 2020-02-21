LETTER: Seven 'whys' we need to pass Columbus school referendum
0 comments
top story

LETTER: Seven 'whys' we need to pass Columbus school referendum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear editor,

We have kicked the can down the road in the past. Now we are facing bigger costs and larger fixes because past referendum failures and our kids have not benefited from a better education. Don’t forget there is a price to pay for not updating, upgrading and fixing the things that need fixing. Each time we delay the future fixes become larger, more urgent, and more costly.

The bottom line; what needs fixing:

1. Growth, overcrowding of space available in lower grades

About 1% yearly growth is catching up to space available

Greatest growth in elementary will move up through the system

2. Limited student learning opportunities

Lack of space for a robust STEAM curriculum

STEAM= Hands on learning and problem solving: (S) science, (T) technology, (E) environment, (A) Art/Agriculture, (M) math

Lack of modern flexible learning spaces

3. Aging and worn school facilities and infrastructure

The plumbing and electrical systems are worn and outdated

Band-Aids of the past are wearing out and inadequate for today’s student needs

4. Operational and cost inefficiencies

Inefficient space arrangements

Lunchroom space and facilities inadequate

5. School campus is landlocked to provide for future needs.

Current campus footprint is about half of recommended size

Contiguous property not available for future growth

6. Improved work and learning environment enhances morale

Lower staff turnover

Better student attendance

7. Great schools key to great communities

Support local businesses

Increase home values

Do the right thing and vote yes April 7 for great schools and great community.

Joe Conlin

Town of Columbus

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News