LETTER: Seven 'whys' we need to pass Columbus school referendum

Dear editor,
We have kicked the can down the road in the past. Now we are facing bigger costs and larger fixes because past referendum failures and our kids have not benefited from a better education. Don’t forget there is a price to pay for not updating, upgrading and fixing the things that need fixing. Each time we delay the future fixes become larger, more urgent, and more costly.
The bottom line; what needs fixing:
1. Growth, overcrowding of space available in lower grades
About 1% yearly growth is catching up to space available
Greatest growth in elementary will move up through the system
2. Limited student learning opportunities
Lack of space for a robust STEAM curriculum
STEAM= Hands on learning and problem solving: (S) science, (T) technology, (E) environment, (A) Art/Agriculture, (M) math
Lack of modern flexible learning spaces
3. Aging and worn school facilities and infrastructure
The plumbing and electrical systems are worn and outdated
Band-Aids of the past are wearing out and inadequate for today’s student needs
4. Operational and cost inefficiencies
Inefficient space arrangements
Lunchroom space and facilities inadequate
5. School campus is landlocked to provide for future needs.
Current campus footprint is about half of recommended size
Contiguous property not available for future growth
6. Improved work and learning environment enhances morale
Lower staff turnover
Better student attendance
7. Great schools key to great communities
Support local businesses
Increase home values
Do the right thing and vote yes April 7 for great schools and great community.
Joe Conlin
Town of Columbus