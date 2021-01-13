 Skip to main content
LETTER: Shopping locally helped local retailers
LETTER: Shopping locally helped local retailers

All of us at Village Booksmith sincerely thank area residents for supporting local businesses during the recent holiday season.

Time and again, customers mentioned they were committed to shopping locally this year and it shows. Despite the impacts of COVID-19, we enjoyed a very successful December, and a solid year overall. Many other downtown shops report the same.

Dollars spent locally continue to circulate locally through transactions with other area businesses, as donations to non-profits, and in the form of taxes that support our schools, infrastructure, and other public services.

Because of your investment in us, we are able to meet your continued demand for new and classic literature, rare and obscure non-fiction, and almost every book genre in-between.

Thank you for keeping our Baraboo community diverse, resilient, and thriving.

Rob Nelson, owner, The Village Booksmith, Baraboo

