LETTER: Shout out to all teaching staff
LETTER: Shout out to all teaching staff

A big shout out and most sincere thank you to Baraboo area school teachers, teaching assistants, staff and administrators.

In this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have consistently demonstrated courage and flexibility in meeting the academic and social emotional needs of our children. We can only imagine the challenges you face in adapting curriculum to virtual, hybrid and in person classrooms. We recognize too, the additional difficulty many of you face in meeting family needs. You have met these challenges with grace and good humor.

We are most grateful to each of you.

Wendy Schneider, Baraboo 

