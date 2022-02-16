LETTER: Show them you care by quitting tobacco

Show them you care by quitting tobacco

There’s really no better way to show your love this time of year than by quitting tobacco use.

There are short and long terms benefits to quitting tobacco use. Just a few days after quitting the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal. One to two years after quitting tobacco your risk of a heart attack drops dramatically. There are also some relationship benefits of quitting: smelling better, more energy/better health, no smoke breaks, less secondhand smoke.

Quitting tobacco products isn’t easy, but it is worth it. Help is available for people trying to quit tobacco. Call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-quit now (784-8669) for free support and medications. Medicaid recipients who use tobacco products can talk to their physician about the free support provided through the Medicaid cessation benefit.

For more information on how to keep your family safe please contact Prevention and Response Columbia County at parccinfo.org.

Paula Enger,

project director,

Prevention and Response

Columbia County, Lodi