LETTER: Show your support of those who keep communities safe

Show your support of those who keep communities safe

Last week, was a good example of showing community support in the search for the missing 10-year-old girl. Police, local, county and state, along with fire, EMTs and first responders and volunteers came together and were able to bring closure to the family.

With all the TV and newspaper coverage on defunding of the police, along with the removal of resource officers from our high schools, we as a community need to show our support of these highly trained personnel that provide safety to our community, along with fire, EMTs and first responders.

How can we show support? Thank the folks that are our neighbors and friends. Write our elected officials, expressing your concerns, that they have the support, training and equipment that makes their job easier and protects our communities better. As our communities continue to grow, we will need this type of support to continue to protect and serve our communities.

Please show your support in whatever way you see fit.

Thanks and stay safe.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo