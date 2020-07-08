LETTER: Sick vicious animals

President Barack Obama administration's IRS targeting conservative groups. Obama D.O.J. and F.B.I. spying on the Trump campaign and facilitating completely false allegations of Russian involvement in Trump’s victory. Which in the process, brought false charges against Flynn, which thankfully were dismissed. Politicians who tried to destroy Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh and championed Trump impeachment proceedings over completely bogus claims. Fake news media calling Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace victims when they should at least apologize and possibly face legal recourse for their actions. Protesters who destroy property and harm or even kill others in advancing their cause. Idiots burning the flag, destroying national monuments, and even taking over city blocks. Thank God most of this activity occurs only in liberal cesspools around the country. Fools calling for the defunding of police! Our educational system brainwashing our youth. Politicizing the pandemic. Trying to lose voter restrictions to the point of no verifiability.