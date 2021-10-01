LETTER: Silent Parade honors 9/11

On behalf of Juneau Fire and Rescue, I would like to say “Thank You,” to everyone who attended the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Silent Parade in Juneau on Sept. 11, honoring the 411 emergency workers tragically killed that day, along with all the innocent citizens as well, on that tragic day 20 years ago, 9/11/01.

Also , I would like to thank the media for their outstanding coverage - thanks so much.

There were more than 100 units, more than 150 marchers, and an estimated 3,000 citizens in attendance. We gathered after the parade at the Juneau fire station for free food and refreshments in honor of the fallen, which was well attended. Thank you so much.

We will continue the tradition of the Silent Parade in 2022, the 21st anniversary of 9/11 at 8 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022. Thank you again, stay safe.

Daniel Jahnke, firefighter, Juneau Fire Department, Juneau