LETTER: Silver Lake Improvement project moving forward

Thank you Edward and June Lenz Charitable Trust for your generous grant to the Silver Lake Beach Improvement project beginning this spring. Their grant and the kind donations of others will help make Sliver Lake Beach an even better place for our youth to meet and play. A new pier with a slide will be ideal for kids age 14 and younger and some shallow water apparatuses will be available for younger kids. If fundraising goes well, a floating raft for older kids and additional amenities, may be available in the near future.

The Park and Recreation Department and its Board of Directors have been very helpful with this project while also offering additional lifeguards for a safer beach experience. Rich Jacobson and the late George Beasley have been instrumental with this project through their involvement with Positively Portage as the organization is excepting 501c donations to go toward additional beach improvements for a fun and safe place for all area kids to enjoy with a lifetime of Silver Lake Beach memories.

If you would like to help this improvement project, please send your tax deductible donations to Positively Portage, PO Box 715, Portage, and write “Beach project” in the memo. Thank you.

Sean Malone, Portage