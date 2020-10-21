LETTER: Sincerely wondering

Full disclosure, I did not vote for Trump in 2016. However, seeing Biden/Harris yard signs recently multiplying has made me curious. Given that, as a Hoover Institution study found in Wall Street Journal describes, Bidenomics will have a damaging impact on growth, job creation and household income, and considering that in 47 years in Washington D.C., former-Vice President Joe Biden failed to solve problems for which he asserts he has solutions - without mentioning Trump, please explain why anyone should vote for Biden/Harris. Is the future of the country really dependent upon personality/tone, tweets and repeated (disproven) personal attacks rather than actual, substantive accomplishments? If you're simply voting against Trump, is your "gotcha" vote worth the self-inflicted, destruction of our country, economy and liberties that has been promised by Biden/Harris and the Left? Sincerely wondering.