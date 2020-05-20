LETTER: Six Feet Apart: Thoughts on life during pandemic

America is sick and everybody knows.
The world is hurting too, and it shows.
Isolate at home, and masked when I go.
The pandemic, a virus, that grows and grows.
The economy arrested, will surely revive.
Most all of the sick will likely survive.
The media acts like we're buried alive.
The government leads to protect and to thrive.
Gas is down and unemployment is up.
An "incentive" to spend but the stores are all shut.
TV and books, and I bake a lot.
Tried to maintain but still fat I got.
The people protest and want to get out.
The courts ruled, the Constitution profound.
The politicians all jockey for position and power.
The media plays "gotcha," every news hour.
Applause for our heroes, the doctors and RNs.
Thanks for the police and firefighters who bravely go in.
I'd thank the priests and ministers too,
But they stayed closed, so shame on you.
Donald Krueger, Portage
