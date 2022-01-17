LETTER: Small truths upend bid lie

Our President spoke of the need to counter, “The Big Lie,” on Jan. 9. We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy.

You and I voted for president in 2020. We registered, took our ID to the polling place or scanned it into our computer and sent it to the clerk with our request for a mail-in ballot. H

Here are some more small truths:

3,298,041 Wisconsinites did this in fall of 2020.

150 million Americans voted in 2020.

I have worked at local elections and seen how meticulously rigorous our election clerks are in maintaining correct counts and following rules. These 1,835 public servants and their election workers are there to help us citizens vote and make sure it is done properly.

A recount of Dane and Milwaukee counties paid for by the Trump campaign gave President Biden 87 more votes.

Those who helped us vote in November 2020 did all they could to insure we could fulfill our constitutional obligation during the worst health emergency in a century.

How many small truths can you add to help extinguish, “The Big Lie?"

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo