LETTER: Snow best qualified to be elected as Dodge County judge

Why vote for Kristine Snow in the upcoming Dodge County judicial election?

She is most qualified, by way of legal experience, and is genuinely committed to our community, and veterans in particular. Since moving to Dodge County 13 years ago, she's volunteered countless hours to local charities, including the American Legion and the VFW, where she assisted with scholarship programs. She also offered free or reduced-fee legal representation to veterans. Because of this, she has a solid understanding of the issues our community is facing, as well as a firm grasp on the law.

Her opponent, who signed the Walker recall petition, has painted her as a liberal. Oh, the irony. Because of this, I asked her directly about her respect for the law as written. Her response, "Because of my work at the Court of Appeals, I truly understand the role of a Circuit Court judge and won't legislate from the bench." Considering all these factors, I believe that Snow will make a fantastic Dodge County judge, and I urge you to join me in voting for Snow on April 7.

Laurie Hoffmann, Watertown