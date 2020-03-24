LETTER: Snow deserves our support in election for Dodge County judge

When considering your vote for Dodge County Circuit Court judge, I’m asking you to vote for Kristine Snow. She has the experience and dedication to our community necessary for our next judge.

I’m not asking you to vote for her because she is a woman, but I am asking that you please don’t assume that a woman can’t do the job or make the difficult decisions necessary as a judge. She has experience at all three levels of our courts addressing complex issues in many areas of law. Her experience includes many trials in family law where judges, not juries, make difficult decisions every day regarding our families and finances. This is why she gets my vote.

I am employed in the male-dominated field of engineering. I am also a scout troop leader for 10- and 11-year-old girls. It is important for our youth to have both male and female role models in all occupations, including judges. Because of her activities in our community, my scouts already know Snow and look up to her. I do too. It’s simply time that we elect a woman of her caliber and qualifications to the bench in Dodge County.

Sarah Weinberger, Waupun