LETTER: Snow is obvious choice for Dodge County Circuit Court judge

Experience matters in a judicial race. That’s why Kristine Snow has my vote for Dodge County Circuit Court judge.

Her experience clearly outweighs that of her opponent. She has 27 years of legal experience. Her opponent has 14. She has represented clients in dozens of counties. Her opponent has practiced primarily in one county. She has practiced in front of dozens of circuit court judges, while her opponent has practiced before just a few. She has experience in dozens of legal practice areas, while her opponent has primarily practiced in two areas. She served as a clerk for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals after law school. Her opponent has no such experience. She has argued, and won, two cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Her opponent has no such experience.

Because of her experience, she is endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson, retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jon P. Wilcox, and numerous circuit and appellate court judges. Her opponent has no comparable endorsements. Experience matters. The choice is clear. Vote for Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge on April 7.

Rohn Bishop, Waupun 

