LETTER: Snow's experience makes her best choice for judge

When voting for the next Dodge County judge, it’s critical to consider the candidates’ depth and breadth of experience. Kristine Snow should be elected because she has both. For 27 years, she has worked in family law, employment law, probate, adoptions and complex civil claims - including securities fraud, trustee negligence, and a negligence case of a failed dam with hundreds of plaintiffs.

About 40% of a Dodge County judge’s caseload is family cases with the same percentage for criminal/traffic. The final 20% is civil claims. In 2019, family cases went to trial three times more often than felony/misdemeanor cases. She has tried numerous complex family financial cases with tax issues and disputed business valuations.

Snow has support from judges on the local and appellate level. Gov. Tommy Thompson recognized her capability appointing her as the attorney to represent the Personnel Commission before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which she won. In fact, she has won not one, but two cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Although an exceptional attorney, she remains grounded and modest. She will treat everyone respectfully while capably enforcing the rule of law in family, criminal and civil cases. Dodge County deserves to have her on the bench.

Lisa Derr, Beaver Dam