LETTER: Snow's experience makes her best choice for judge

Please vote for Kristine Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge. Most voters are not familiar with her so why should you support her for judge? The number one reason is her experience. She has experience in dozens of legal areas, while her opponent’s legal experience is limited mostly to criminal and traffic. To me, experience matters but it’s not the only thing.

I recall when a different candidate was running for circuit court judge a couple of years ago and his opponent criticized him for lack of criminal law experience. That candidate went on to win the election and is a respected judge. Her opponent has made the same claim even though she has criminal law experience, experience she gained while working at the Court of Appeals.

I wish her opponent had not refused to debate her. A debate would have allowed voters to see for themselves that she possesses similar calm resolve and legal knowledge as that former candidate who now sits as judge. In addition, she didn’t move to Dodge County to run for judge. Instead, she and her family have been invested in our community for more than a decade. Vote Snow.

Jennifer Glewen Smith, Waupun