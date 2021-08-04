LETTER: So many to thank

I would like to thank so many people for all the kind words, thoughts and prayers over the past few months during my journey with my kidney transplant. There are so many people to thank and I want to say when things get bad, people come around and come together as a community.
I want to thank the Beaver Dam dialysis center, UW Hospital, Christine Adamovich Sperling, my family, Stacy Griswold, Wine Bar, Rechecks Food Pride, Chapel of Arch Angles, Ooga Brewery, Key West Tanning, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen and so many more people.
Truly, I am blessed by all. Stay safe and God bless.
Jason White, Randolph