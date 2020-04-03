LETTER: Social distancing orders need to be taken seriously

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the weather is becoming warmer and outdoor activities increase, the Beaver Dam Police Department wants to remind everyone to abide by Gov. Tony Evers’ orders regarding social distancing. There has been an increase in the amount of complaints received regarding this topic. Individuals and families are allowed to take walks, run, or exercise outdoors even at city parks, which currently remain open for limited activities.

No team or contact sports are allowed; such as playing basketball or football with groups of people. Also, playgrounds at any of the city parks are closed according to the governor's orders. Parents, this also means no play dates or sleepovers and we ask for your assistance in explaining these orders to your children so that they fully understand the magnitude of this situation.

We are asking that everyone take these orders seriously so that we can keep everyone safe and healthy within the city of Beaver Dam. These orders are enforceable by the Beaver Dam Police Department as set forth by Wis. Stat. 252.25. We are asking that everyone do their part in keeping Beaver Dam safe during these uncertain times.

John Kreuziger, police chief, Beaver Dam Police Department