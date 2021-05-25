 Skip to main content
LETTER: Solicitations for church renovation project unethical
LETTER: Solicitations for church renovation project unethical

Just a matter of opinion but I think it is morally and ethically wrong to solicit people in nursing homes for building funds. I'm sure if a person has had that desire or ability to support their church they would have already provided. Being solicited not once, but at least twice I believe may leave some residents feeling inadequate, when they should in no way be left with that feeling. At least four stamps - two for the letters and two for the return envelopes were used. Would it not have been kinder during this time of pandemic to use those four stamps to provide a quarterly note of encouragement to these sheltered residents? Just my opinion.

Barbara Hill, Portage 

