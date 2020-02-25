LETTER: Sometimes it takes a child to show us that it does matter

We hear that all the time, "It doesn't matter." It's an attitude of cynicism and pessimism that seems to prevail.

On Feb. 15, the Portage Optimist Club held its annual Tri-Star basketball tournament. After the competition was over three or four of us older members were complaining about the absence of 12- and 13-year-olds in the contest. They just don't care anymore, just like all of society, they just don't care, and nothing seems to matter anymore.

Just as we were all ready to throw up our hands about this attitude, a little 8-year-old girl and her dad came back into the gym. The little girl was crying her eyes out. She had fallen in the parking lot and the top of her second-place trophy had broken off. The depth of her despair suddenly hit each one of us. She cared, it mattered. She cared, a lot. Fortunately, we were able to replace her trophy and she left as happy as could be.

It was amazing, how one little girl’s temporary misfortune woke up the attitude of four older adults to the realization that some things still do matter. To that little girl, it mattered, a lot.

David Geltemeyer, Portage