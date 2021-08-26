LETTER: Son fulfills wrestling dream with district support

Although there are many opportunities to be frustrated and disappointed these days, my family would like to offer our overdue and deepest gratitude to Baraboo High School, school administrators, athletic director Jim Langkamp, and the Baraboo wrestling program for helping my son fulfill his dream of being a high school state champion. We saw firsthand the determined support for our kids, in a very difficult situation, from school officials from top to bottom.

Special mention must be made of head coach Joe Bavlnka. Our 13 years in the wrestling program have revealed a man with a unique dedication to his sport, a true commitment to character development, and a genuine care for every athlete. Bavlnka is one of the most principled men I’ve ever known, and Baraboo is incredibly fortunate to have him. There’s no surprise the wrestling program has continued to thrive under his leadership, including our improbable 7-0 run in 2020 for an allusive Badger North Conference wrestling championship. Bavlnka has quietly put together a legendary 17-year coaching career in Baraboo. We’ve got a special one in our midst.

These are hard times, and some of the best are only working harder for our kids. We are grateful.

Dan Gunderson, Baraboo