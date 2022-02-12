LETTER: Spend budget surplus on schools

Our state has an unprecedented budget surplus of $3.8 billion dollars. When times are tight the first cuts frequently are public K-12 budgets. Our schools are facing a fiscal cliff with a zero dollar increase from the state which could be avoided by using a small part of a huge budget surplus?

Schools are facing state-imposed fiscal uncertainty in the 2022-23 school year, which is making an already stressful pandemic year even more so. In 2017, a bipartisan panel called the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding passed a plan which was thought to have given our legislature a road map for positive school funding reform in Wisconsin. Senator Howard Marklein who represents our Baraboo School District rural North Freedom Elementary School served on that commission.

School districts are facing a fiscal cliff this fall which may crush our teaching/staff workforce that students depend on in our schools. We need to call on all of our legislators to again be bipartisan. Representative Kurtz and Senator Marklein along with Representative Considine and Senator Erpenbach need to move towards the goals of the Blue Ribbon Commission to meet the needs of our students, now. Wisconsin kids can't wait.

Doug Mering, Baraboo