LETTER: Spread awareness about teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the national is, “Talk About It.” At Hope House, our education team talks to middle and high school students throughout the year about healthy dating relationships, warning signs of abuse, and how to get support for yourself or a loved one. 80% of teenagers think verbal abuse is a serious issue for people their age, and only 33% of teens who were in an abusive relationship ever told anyone about the abuse (statistics via One Love).

One Love suggests inviting students to share what is and what isn’t love by using the hashtags #ThatsLove and #ThatsNotLove.

For more ways to start a conversation, and show your support for those experiencing dating violence, or just the teens in your life, visit Love is Respect's February events calendar and check out their action guide.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by dating violence, contact Hope House at our 24/7 confidential helpline: 1-800-584-6790. Advocates are here to listen, believe, provide support and resources, plan for your safety. You can learn more about our free services at www.hopehousescw.org.

Sarah Campbell, youth advocate/educator, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, Baraboo