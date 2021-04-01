LETTER: Standke for Waupun School Board

My husband and I are writing in support of Jessica Standke for School Board member in the Waupun Area School District. We have both worked with her on the Governance Board at SAGES in Fox Lake. The school has received several accolades because of dedicated members like her.

She has an excellent background on how school boards should be run. She will bring her vision, expertise, and dedication to our school board. We know she wants every child to have the support and success each child deserves.

She has experience sitting in on teacher interviews, examining the school calendar, and addressing curriculum requirements and changes. We need people like her who will maintain our excellent schools and reach for the highest standard we can for our future, our children.

We encourage everyone to get out and vote for Standke Tuesday.

Chuck and Robbi Schranz, Waupun