LETTER: Star-Times reporter offers wordsmithing, photography talents to audience
LETTER

LETTER: Star-Times reporter offers wordsmithing, photography talents to audience

Reporter Christopher Jardine, who has an obvious talent to fill two or three pages of the Juneau County Star-Times with his wordsmithing talent, is on the way to becoming a photo journalist with photos of the geese that has the Mauston mayor calling out the Mauston police force to turn the geese into geese-burgers for the local food pantry. Jardine’s latest photo shows three geese feeding on the grass just a half-block down from the police station. While two geese are feeding, the other stands with his head up and his eyes on any approach from the occupants of the police station. Let's hope he keeps his camera pointed in the vicinity of Riverside Park to catch the next challenge to the geese by the city of Mauston.

Robert Firlus, Mauston

