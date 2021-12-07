LETTER: State Park not a shopping mall

State Park not a shopping mall

I just keep thinking that the motivation behind the new Devil’s Lake Education/Welcome Center is purely commercial. Devil’s Lake Concessions saved the project with an infusion of $200k for a reason. I wonder what percentage of the square footage of the building will be dedicated to the store and restaurant? I wonder what percentage of gross income from park operations the non-profit is required to give back to the DNR? I wonder why the non-profit even has $200k to invest? Perhaps its public knowledge, but the annual amount of sales would be interesting to see. Along with the criteria used by the Friends of Devil’s Lake to measure the demand for the facility. What I really want to know is why I can’t store my canoe in the new boathouse like they do? Most important is that I hope I’m wrong. Prove that I am wrong and build it without the store and restaurant.