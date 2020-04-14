LETTER: State Republican leaders put us at risk with election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, Assemblyman Robin Vos and the Republican Party have put us all at a much greater risk during a state of emergency and viral pandemic. They forced the state’s primary election to go ahead.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature had the power to postpone the election. All other 11 states postponed their elections heeding the advice of medical experts to slow coronavirus spread.

The Republicans have wasted the gains made since the March 23 Stay Safer at Home order was issued. Even with precautions being taken, with thousands voting and standing in line for hours, the number of people who become infected will increase, putting all Wisconsinites at risk. The Safer at Home order will most likely be extended, the death toll and economic impact will be larger and getting back to “normal” will take much longer.

The Republicans are only interested in holding onto power by putting one of their own on the State Supreme Court, not in what’s best for Wisconsin. They held the primary as scheduled because they believe fewer voters would turn out during a pandemic, favoring the Republicans.

Hold them accountable for playing politics with our lives.

Peter Ross, Beaver Dam