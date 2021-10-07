LETTER: Steak Feed delivers over 2,200 meals

On behalf of the Baraboo High School student athletes and coaches, I express my sincere gratitude for the many people who contributed to the success of the 2021 Great Steak Feed held Sept. 29.
This year's event was the most successful in its 14-year history because of the contributions of many. Brian Pierce and his staff at Pierce's Express Market were very generous with their time, committing extra hours and hard work to pull off an event of that magnitude. Pat Boyer continues to be extremely giving and supportive of our school's programs through volunteerism. Marc Mitchell and the staff at First Weber played another critical role in helping staff the lunch hour and securing matching funds through the First Weber Foundation. Lisa Kahlow and All Sky Energy made a significant donation of earth-friendly packaging and materials to lessen our environmental impact. Turner WaterCare donated drinking water for the event. The students, coaches, and parents who worked the event were second to none.
We were able to serve more than 2,200 meals efficiently as a result of the teamwork and cooperation of everyone involved.
Lastly, a huge thank you to those who supported the event by purchasing meals. The community support for this event gets more impressive each year, and is truly appreciated. Always onward.
Jim Langkamp, Baraboo High School athletic director, Baraboo