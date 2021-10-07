LETTER: Steak Feed delivers over 2,200 meals

This year's event was the most successful in its 14-year history because of the contributions of many. Brian Pierce and his staff at Pierce's Express Market were very generous with their time, committing extra hours and hard work to pull off an event of that magnitude. Pat Boyer continues to be extremely giving and supportive of our school's programs through volunteerism. Marc Mitchell and the staff at First Weber played another critical role in helping staff the lunch hour and securing matching funds through the First Weber Foundation. Lisa Kahlow and All Sky Energy made a significant donation of earth-friendly packaging and materials to lessen our environmental impact. Turner WaterCare donated drinking water for the event. The students, coaches, and parents who worked the event were second to none.