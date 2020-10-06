LETTER: Steak Feed proceeds help athletic programs continue

Brian Pierce and his staff at Pierce's Express Market were generous with their time, committing extra hours and hard work to pull off the event. Pat Boyer continues to be giving and supportive of our school's programs through volunteerism. Marc Mitchell and the staff at First Weber played another critical role in helping staff the lunch hour and securing matching funds through the First Weber Foundation. All Sky Energy donated earth-friendly packaging and materials to lessen our environmental impact. Turner WaterCare donated drinking water. The staff at Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant grilled steaks and chicken. The students, coaches, and parents who worked the event were the best crew we have had yet. We served more than 2,100 meals efficiently because of the teamwork and cooperation of everyone. Thank you to those who supported the event by purchasing meals. The athletic department has committed to not soliciting local businesses this year due to the challenges created as a result of the pandemic. The success of the Great Steak Feed helps our programs continue to grow during this unique year. Always Onward.