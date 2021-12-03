LETTER: Step up to elected office

School districts, town boards, city councils & county governments need representatives to serve on their boards, yet increasingly people are not stepping forward. I served 30 years between my time on school board and city council and know the contributions I was able to make. This same experience is available to each of you within your community.

Without showing my hand too much, I will tell you this pandemic has been made worse and much more prolonged by people not buying into the benefits of being vaccinated. At the same time, playing politics (by saying no) to the need for infrastructure reinvestment, tells me we need new blood and critical thinking people in positions of responsibility. The last major infrastructure was President Eisenhower’s interstate highway project and the cost needed to be at the federal level to make these improvements, sooner than later. The fact this issue was politicized, tells me we need change.

Are you someone who cares about your community, your schools, your county and are you frustrated by the politics and inaction on the issues needing attention? Are you bothered by the method of decision making that takes place and how facts, common sense and basic civility are lacking in these governing bodies?