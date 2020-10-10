 Skip to main content
LETTER: Stolen political signs blamed on left
LETTER: Stolen political signs blamed on left

Five political signs have been stolen from my private property, plus the large sign spray painted then later pulled and thrown down. All this vandalizing and destruction just reinforces my opinion of the radical left who are bent on mayhem and destruction, who believe in socialism where the government has absolute power over its people. Wake up before it is too late. Socialism leads to communism. Check out the history of the Soviet Union, Cuba or Venezuela.

My suggestion, if you do not enjoy the freedoms such as freedom of speech here in the U.S., then move somewhere else.

Yvonne Smith, Baraboo 

