LETTER: Stop putting guns in the hands of youth

I think it is not a good idea to allow 18-year-olds to carry guns. We are inciting danger in an unfashionable manner.

Isn’t it bad enough that 12-year-olds and 15-year-olds take guns to school? It is putting something dangerous in their hands, besides education. If they have a gun they are going to use it.

Isn’t it enough that we have to adhere to outlaw ethics?

People are worried about protection these days. That’s how we protect ourselves by putting guns in the hands of teenagers? And teaching them too to use them?

I wonder if Jesus was worried about protection when they struck him. He said not a word. He was instead led like a lamb to the slaughter. By his stripes we were healed.

Let’s not make big bucks on our youth by selling them guns. It is time it stopped. “Conceal and Carry” is no more than hide and seek on our youth and the public in general.

Linda Dettman, Wyocena