LETTER: Stop subsidizing white evangelical churches, schools

No group is more responsible for electing the most lying, traitorous, and whore-mongering president in American history, Donald Trump. White evangelical racism is evident in their support for Trump as well as their historical opposition to interracial marriage, as documented in a June 24, 2011, article in the magazine Christianity Today. The Washington Post and other news outlets documented evangelical prominence in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Evangelicals have opposed wearing face masks, and limits on social gatherings, to fight COVID-19. No group has been more prominent among people refusing to get vaccinated, as documented in the April 15 CNN report, “Many evangelicals say they won’t be vaccinated against COVID-19.” It was also documented April 5 in the New York Times.