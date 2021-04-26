LETTER: Stop subsidizing white evangelical churches, schools

Many religious groups are ethical and strive to improve the human condition. America’s white evangelicals are not one of those groups.
No group is more responsible for electing the most lying, traitorous, and whore-mongering president in American history, Donald Trump. White evangelical racism is evident in their support for Trump as well as their historical opposition to interracial marriage, as documented in a June 24, 2011, article in the magazine Christianity Today. The Washington Post and other news outlets documented evangelical prominence in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Evangelicals have opposed wearing face masks, and limits on social gatherings, to fight COVID-19. No group has been more prominent among people refusing to get vaccinated, as documented in the April 15 CNN report, “Many evangelicals say they won’t be vaccinated against COVID-19.” It was also documented April 5 in the New York Times.
White evangelicals have clearly become a subversive force to democracy, and to life in general in the U.S.A.
Isn’t it time we start questioning whether white evangelical churches should still enjoy significant tax breaks? Should Wisconsin be subsidizing their schools when they are teaching yet another generation how to tear down American democracy, rather than how to support it?
Dave Wester, Baraboo