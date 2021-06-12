LETTER: Stop voting for Democrats

While addressing a large group at Yale University, a New York psychiatrist claimed she fantasizes about killing white people.

A New York city school was or still is teaching sex education to seven year olds. The course included an introduction to masturbation.

Closer to home , UW-Madison has offered a course called: The Problem of Whiteness.

Many states are now mandating that biological males be allowed to compete in sports against biological females. Where is the outcry from women’s groups?

Why are so many public school districts across the country hellbent on teaching our children to not only hate their country, but to hate themselves as well? To tell a child that he/she/they/them are inherently racist because they were born white should be a crime.

Luckily there is a solution. Stop voting for Democrats. The vast majority of all media outlets provide cover for the Democratic Party. They will do everything in their power to not report derogatory stories about liberals.

So whether it’s your local school board, state representative, U.S. senator or president of the United States, the only way to stop this insanity is to cease voting Democrats into office.

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam